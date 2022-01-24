The 5th Dimension's Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. remember the 'Summer of Soul'

For the full story, click here.

The documentary “Summer of Soul” tells the story of the Harlem Cultural Festival, which took place during the summer of 1969.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo of The 5th Dimension, one of the many acts that performed at the festival. The film is on the shortlist for an Oscar nomination and the soundtrack is due to be released on Jan. 28.

