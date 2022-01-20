The state of unity, democracy and religion in the U.S. since President Biden took office

One year ago at his inauguration, President Biden promised to unite a deeply divided nation, still reeling from the attack on the Capitol and struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic.

One year later, we explore issues of unity, democracy and religion with the Most Rev. Michael Bruce Curry, the presiding Bishop of the Episcopal Church, and Jon Meacham, presidential biographer, author and co-chair of the Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy.

