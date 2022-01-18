Supreme Court ruling on COVID-19 vaccine mandate creates confusion for hospitals in Florida

Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association, joins Here & Now’s Tonya Mosley to discuss how Florida hospitals are caught in a bind between federal and state rules on vaccine mandates for health care workers.

State rules allow for a wider range of exemptions than Biden administration rules upheld last week by the U.S. Supreme Court.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.