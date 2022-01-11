Why Georgia is at the center of the voting rights fight

The state of Georgia is now ground zero in the fight over voting rights.

President Joe Biden narrowly won there in 2020. Today, it will prove crucial for Democrats’ midterm efforts, as Sen. Raphael Warnock seeks reelection and gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams once again takes on Republican incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are in Georgia this week, where Biden will deliver remarks on Tuesday.

