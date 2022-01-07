Violent conflict escalates in Kazakhstan between government and protesters

In Kazakhstan, a violent conflict between protestors and the government continues to escalate.

On Friday, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced that he had ordered troops to “shoot to kill without warning” and squash any unrest.

Isabelle Khurshudyan, The Washington Post’s foreign correspondent based in Moscow, shares the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.