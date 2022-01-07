Nabiha Saklayen: Could lasers make stem cell therapy available to everyone?

Part 2 of TED Radio Hour episode Reshaping Evolution

Stem cells have long been heralded as a potential tool to treat illnesses. Nabiha Saklayen explains how it's still early, but scientists are getting closer to turning this vision into a reality.

About Nabiha Saklayen

Nabiha Saklayen is the CEO and cofounder of Cellino Biotech, a company that aims to make personalized, autologous cell therapies accessible for patients.

She was selected as a "Pioneer" in MIT Tech Review's "35 Innovators under 35" list and was a Forbes "30 under 30" awardee for health care in 2019. She is also the inaugural Tory Burch Foundation Fellow in Genomics at the Innovative Genomics Institute.

Saklayen received her bachelor's degree in physics from Emory University and her PhD in physics from Harvard University.

