What the Philadelphia rowhome fire tells us about the state of urban housing in 2022

Urban housing, like rowhomes, is often designed to pack as many people as possible within as small an area as possible. But as the nation finally addresses its crumbling infrastructure, will urban homes get left behind?

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Vincent Reina, associate professor at the Department of City and Regional Planning at the University of Pennsylvania.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.