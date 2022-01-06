The News Roundup — Domestic

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is shattering case records across the country. Approximately 1 million new infections were reported nationwide in a single day.

This week saw the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden addressed the nation on Thursday, saying, “You can’t love your country only when you win.”

As cases pile up, the U.S. government announced that it will buy 20 million of Pfizer’s COVID antiviral pill, doubling its previously announced order.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation on the News Roundup.

Copyright 2022 WAMU 88.5