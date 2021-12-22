© 2021
Rare sea eagle from Asia spotted thousands of miles from home in Massachusetts park

Published December 22, 2021 at 1:52 PM EST
A Steller's sea eagle in winter colors spreads its wings. (Czarek Sokolowski/AP)
A Steller’s sea eagle was spotted this week along the Taunton River in Massachusetts.

Nick Lund, who works for the Maine Audubon and runs a bird blog, saw this eagle. He tells Here & Now that there are fewer than 4,000 of these majestic birds in the entire world. They are larger than bald eagles, with white patches on their wings and yellow beaks.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.