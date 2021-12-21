Will Smith is anything but shy in front of the camera. From getting into trouble in the ritsy California neighborhood of Bel-Air to saving the world in “Men in Black,” Smith has charmed audiences with his comedic chops and inspiring storytelling on screen.

But writing his recent memoir, “Will,” forced the actor to confront the image he’s cultivated in front of the camera over the last 30 years.

We talked to Will Smith while he was filming a new Apple TV project called “Emancipation” which follows the story of an enslaved man on the run.

His latest movie, “King Richard,” came out last month. And he’s still promoting his memoir. But Smith says he’s “crystal clear” about this phase of his life despite how busy he is.

We spoke to him about coping with trauma, making hip-hop in the 1980’s, and what’s next.

