Simple fentanyl test strips could save lives as opioid deaths hit record highs

With COVID-19 stealing headlines, opioid overdoses have fallen out of the spotlight these last few years.

But this figure bears reporting: 100,000 people have died of drug overdoses in the U.S. this year — a record high. Health officials point to fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid for many of them.

For drug dealers, fentanyl can be an inexpensive way to boost potency and stretch out the supply. For users — a nightmare.

Now, some public health workers are trying out a new way to test for fentanyl and save lives. Emily Siqveland is among those. She’s the opioids program manager for Arlington County, Virginia, which has seen 89 overdoses this year.

Siqveland talks to host Scott Tong about fentanyl test strips and why her country is using them.

