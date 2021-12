The death toll in Kentucky has grown to 74 as more bodies are found in the wreckage of historic tornadoes. More than 100 are still missing as search and rescue teams comb through the ruins.

Host Lisa Mullins speaks with Todd Alcott, mayor of Bowling Green, Kentucky, about the efforts.

