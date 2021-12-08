Starbucks workers in Buffalo are on the cusp of forming its 1st union in the country

Starbucks workers at three Buffalo locations are on the cusp of forming a union. Ballots are due Wednesday and the votes are set to be counted Thursday afternoon.

If successful, it would be Starbucks’ first union in the country.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Gianna Reeve, a shift supervisor and barista at the Camp Road location in Buffalo.

