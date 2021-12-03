© 2021
Afghanistan's medical system careens toward collapse

Published December 3, 2021 at 1:45 PM EST
A woman enters the hospital in Mir Bacha Kot, Afghanistan, on Oct. 26, 2021. Health care workers continue to work without salaries, without medicine and with frequent power cuts as Afghanistan's economy crumbles. (Bram Janssen/AP)
In Afghanistan, an escalating economic crisis has brought 23 million people close to starvation — more than half of the country’s population. That’s according to the United Nations, who along with other aid agencies is warning that the already dire situation could become a humanitarian disaster.

And it may become near impossible for those who need health care to receive it because Afghanistan’s economic collapse has pushed the medical system closer and closer to a breaking point.

Dave Michalski, Doctors Without Borders’ head of program, tells us more from Afghanistan.

