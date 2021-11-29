Biggs Museum's 'Vision and Voices' exhibition

For more information, visit the Biggs Museum website

Vision and Voices is an opportunity for local African-American artists to show their artwork at the Big Museum of American Art.

“What led to the start of this exhibition is partially our partnership with City Wide Black History month, program in downtown Dover, where we housed an exhibition that goes along with their theme for the year,” said Biggs Museum’s curator of community and academic programs, Kristen Matulewicz. “We also wanted to be able to properly highlight African-American artists in the region.

The competition is open for any African American in the states of Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, D.C, and Virginia.

“Any artists who are practicing in a what we will describe as loosely traditional media, so that's going to be drawing painting, sculpture, video or craftwork, so any object-based work is able to enter into our exhibition,” said Matulewicz.

She adds the competition allows aspiring artists to get involved with their peers, get feedback on their work from the community, as well as a possible permanent exhibition in the museum.

“It does give them the opportunity to have their artwork seen by the local community and have a response from the community in the form of Our Public Voice Prize, where we will be selecting through a jury, a collection of work from the display, that the museum will let people vote on, to add to our collection,” said Matulewicz.

Submissions for the Biggs exhibition are currently being accepted. Each applicant can enter up to 3 pieces. The deadline for submissions is January 4th.

The winner of the Public Voice prize receives $1500, along with recognition in the museum. The exhibition will run from February 4th- May 22nd.