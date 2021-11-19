Truck driving, infrastructure industry stare down worker shortage

States are eager to get their hands on money from the infrastructure bill to fix roads, bridges and expand broadband. These projects are expected to create 1 million new jobs over the next decade, but where will all the workers come from?

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Joe Kane, a fellow at Brookings Metro who focuses on infrastructure.

O’Dowd also gets the latest on the truck driver shortage from Tim Kernstein of the Phoenix Truck Driving Institute.

