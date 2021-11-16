Lawyer representing Sandy Hook families talks about the battle ahead after victory over Alex Jones

A judge in Connecticut has ruled by default against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones in a defamation lawsuit involving parents of children killed at Sandy Hook.

On his InfoWars talk show, Jones made false claims for years about the 2012 shooting of first-graders being a hoax involving “crisis actors.” But Connecticut Superior Court Judge Barbara Bellis said Monday “willful noncompliance” was the reason behind her ruling after Jones and his legal team failed to comply with court orders for information.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson speaks with Chris Mattei, the attorney representing the eight victims’ families in this latest ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.