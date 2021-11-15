© 2021
new_DPM_site_banner_revised
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Major General Gregg Martin speaks on mental health, the military and living with bipolar disorder

Published November 15, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST
Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin, president of National Defense University in Washington D.C. speaks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey in June of 2014. (Courtesy Dept. of Defense; photo by Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)
Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin, president of National Defense University in Washington D.C. speaks with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Martin Dempsey in June of 2014. (Courtesy Dept. of Defense; photo by Specialist 1st Class Daniel Hinton)

For the full article, click here.

Maj. Gen. Gregg Martin joins host Lisa Mullins to discuss his experience living with bipolar disorder and the importance of stopping the stigma.

Resources:  The Veterans Crisis Line can be reached by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) and pressing “1.” Or send a text to 838255. The crisis line can also be reached by online chat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.