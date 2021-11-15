'Black Food' gives a taste of the African Diaspora through food, essays, art and music

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Bryant Terry, editor and curator of the new book “Black Food: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora.”

Book excerpt: ‘Black Food’

By Bryant Terry

Okra & shrimp purloo

By BJ Dennis

MAKES 4 SERVINGS

Okra purloo is a dish that resonates in the hearts of most Gullah Geechee folks. It speaks the language of the diaspora. Forced labor produced Carolina Gold rice and made the Low Country rich through our ancestors’ knowledge, sweat, and tears. Okra is a vegetable that is dear to many of us throughout the African diaspora. And, of course, there’s shrimp, which is vital to our culture. This is a dish of pain, resilience, and celebration. It’s the story of our existence in the so-called New World. If you were to give me one final meal to eat, it would be this.

1 to 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1⁄2 cup diced smoked sausage (optional)

1⁄2 cup finely diced yellow onions

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon minced ginger

2 tablespoons tomato paste

2 bay leaves

2 cups Carolina Gold rice

Salt and pepper to taste

2 cups okra, sliced 1⁄2 inch thick

4 cups chicken or veggie broth, warmed

2 cups peeled and deveined wild-caught American shrimp, 26-to 30-count (the smaller the better)

4 tablespoons butter



Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Add enough oil to coat the bottom of a Dutch oven and heat over medium heat. Add the sausage, if using, and cook for 1 minute. Add the onion. (If not using sausage, start with the onion.) Cook for 1 minute. Add the garlic, ginger, tomato paste, and bay leaves. Cook for another minute; do not let the garlic brown. Add the rice and mix for 1 more minute. Make sure to season with salt and pepper throughout the process. Add the okra, stir, then add the broth.

Put on the lid and slide the pot into the oven. After 15 minutes, remove the pot from the oven, add the shrimp and fluff with a fork, mixing the shrimp into the rice. Cover and let sit for 5 to 10 minutes; the residual heat will cook the shrimp through. When the time is up, add the butter and stir thoroughly. Season with more salt and pepper and serve.

NOTE: If you can’t find 26-to 30-count shrimp, larger shrimp will work but just cut them in thirds.

Flan de arroz con dulce

By Paola Velez

MAKES 8 TO 10 SERVINGS

To me, rice is one of those life-changing crops. It’s a staple found on restaurant menus and home tables across every island in the West Indies. But as popular and ever present as rice is, it is not a crop that was native to the West Indies. The sad reality is the presence of rice in the West Indies is a direct result of colonization and the trans-Atlantic slave trade. This haunting truth broke me, but it also inspired me because rice was one of the ways our descendants found to stay connected to their culture and traditions, even as they were ripped from their homelands and dispersed across the Americas. In the Caribbean, rice is our connection to our ancestors. This flan recipe uses rice pudding as a base to create a decadent, dreamy dessert. You’ll get to learn how to make two desserts for one!

ARROZ CON DULCE

2 cups cooked short-grain sticky rice

1 (16-ounce) can unsweetened coconut milk

1⁄2 cup firmly packed dark brown sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon kosher salt

1⁄8 teaspoon black pepper

1⁄8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1⁄4 teaspoon cinnamon

1⁄2 teaspoon vanilla extract



CARAMELO

1 cup granulated sugar

1⁄4 cup warm water



FLAN

1 3⁄4 cups heavy cream

1⁄2 cup granulated sugar

3 eggs plus 3 yolks

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

1 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

1 cup Arroz con Dulce

Puffed rice for garnish (optional)



TO MAKE THE RICE PUDDING: In a saucepan, combine the rice, coconut milk, brown sugar, salt, pepper, spices, and vanilla and boil on low to medium heat. Stir constantly to make sure that the mixture doesn’t stick to the bottom of the pan. Cook for 20 to 30 minutes, until thick. Set aside to cool before making your flan.

TO MAKE THE CARAMELO: Pour the sugar and water into an aluminum pot and stir; the mixture should look like wet sand. Over medium-high heat, cook the sugar until it’s a light golden brown (310° to 320°F, if using a candy thermometer). This mixture should be light golden brown and not dark brown like traditional flan. Pour the caramel into a 9-inch round cake pan and allow it to flow all the way to the sides of the pan. Set aside.

TO MAKE THE FLAN: Preheat the oven to 350°F. Pour the cream and sugar into a medium bowl and whisk to incorporate. In a separate bowl, whisk the eggs and yolks, then pour the cream mixture into the whisked eggs in a steady stream until no yolks are visible. Add the salt and vanilla bean paste and whisk to combine. Mix in 1 cup of the cooked rice pudding and whisk again. Pour this mixture into the caramel lined cake pan.

Prepare a water bath (baño maria) by placing the cake pan in a roasting pan filled with enough water to reach halfway up the sides of the pan. Transfer the pan to the oven and bake for 45 minutes or until your flan is set and not jiggly. Remove the pan from the oven and let the flan sit at room temperature until it has cooled slightly. Refrigerate overnight, covered with plastic wrap, before unmolding.

TO SERVE: Unmold the flan onto a serving plate. Top the flan with an even layer of puffed rice. Enjoy!

Reprinted with permission from BLACK FOOD: Stories, Art, and Recipes from Across the African Diaspora edited by Bryant Terry. Copyright © 2021. Published by 4 Color Books, an imprint of Ten Speed Press and Penguin Random House. Photographs copyright © 2021 Oriana Koren.

