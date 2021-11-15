American journalist Danny Fenster freed from prison in Myanmar

Danny Fenster is coming home. The 37-year-old American journalist has been imprisoned in Myanmar since May.

Last week, he was sentenced to 11 years in prison, with more expected to follow.

But former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Bill Richardson helped negotiate this surprise release from the authoritarian military regime that seized power in early 2021.

NPR’s Michael Sullivan shares the latest.

