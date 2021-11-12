'Our people are watching': Barbados PM's warning about climate change among memorable COP26 speeches

Friday marks the final day of the United Nations COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Negotiators from countries around the world have made promises to cut methane emissions, move away from coal and phase out pollution from cars and airplanes. But there’s still a holdup on how deep to cut emissions, as well as funding for developing countries to address climate impacts.

Activists and world leaders have taken the opportunity over the past two weeks to deliver powerful speeches about the future of the planet. Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson listens back to some of the most memorable moments.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

Watch on YouTube.

