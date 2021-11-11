How one former marine who served in Afghanistan feels this Veterans Day

Many of those who served in Afghanistan are wrestling with the legacy on Veterans Day this year. The Taliban are in power once again — right where the U.S.-led invasion began 20 years ago.

We check in with Travis Horr, senior director of government affairs for the nonprofit Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America. From 2010 to 2011, he served one tour with the marines in Helmand, Afghanistan.

