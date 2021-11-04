More than 40 countries agree to phase out coal. The U.S. isn't among them

More than 40 countries have signed on to a deal to phase out coal-fired power by 2050. Critics say the plan doesn’t go far enough: The U.S. and other major coal-burners like China, Australia and India aren’t part of the deal.

We get the latest from Vox climate reporter Umair Irfan.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.