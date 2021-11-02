Have you ever stopped and thought about what’s exactly in the air you just sucked into your body? New reporting from ProPublica finds that the air more than a quarter of a million Americans breathe every day could be killing them.

Cancer-causing air pollution levels in some U.S. hot spots are well over what the government says is okay – and residents may not even know it.

As part of this reporting, ProPublica created a map where people can type intheir address tosee whetherthey live in one of these hot spots.

ProPublica is still reporting out this story. If you do find out you live in a hotspot – you could help with their work.

