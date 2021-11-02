© 2021
The father of cognitive behavioral therapy, Dr. Aaron Beck, dies at 100

By Alix Spiegel
Published November 2, 2021 at 5:12 PM EDT

The developer of cognitive behavioral therapy, Dr. Aaron Beck, died on Monday at age 100. In 2015, NPR's Invisibilia introduced listeners to Beck.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Alix Spiegel
Alix Spiegel has worked on NPR's Science Desk for 10 years covering psychology and human behavior, and has reported on everything from what it's like to kill another person, to the psychology behind our use of function words like "and", "I", and "so." She began her career in 1995 as one of the founding producers of the public radio program This American Life. While there, Spiegel produced her first psychology story, which ultimately led to her focus on human behavior. It was a piece called 81 Words, and it examined the history behind the removal of homosexuality from the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
