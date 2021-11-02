Biden pledges to retore cuts in U.S. methane emissions

NPR’s Dan Charles joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the latest climate change goals that world leaders are announcing as they wrap up the COP26 United Nations climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a project aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis. WBUR is one of 400+ news organizations that have committed to a week of heightened coverage around the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow. Check out all our coverage here.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.