How the proposed tax on billionaires would actually work

By Ailsa Chang,
Sam GringlasAdrian MaAshley Brown
Published October 27, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT

NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Adrian Ma of the Planet Money podcast about the "billionaire tax" being proposed by Democrats to help fund the Build Back Better legislation.

