Netflix sounds triumphant note amid Dave Chappelle comedy special controversy

Despite being plagued by protest within and outside the company following a controversial comedy special, Netflix struck a triumphant note this week.

The streaming giant gained subscribers following the wild success of its original show “Squid Game.”

NPR’s TV critic Eric Deggans discusses what this all means for Netflix, and weighs in on a new documentary about the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.