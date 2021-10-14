© 2021
USDA admits to killing 8 young wolves in Idaho, sparking outrage

Published October 14, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has admitted to killing eight young wolves in an Idaho forest earlier this year. This has caused outrage among conservation groups who want an end to the killing of wolves on public lands.

The pups were part of a pack that have been tracked by the Timberline High School in Boise.

Rachel Cohen of Boise State Public Radio talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.