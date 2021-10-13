© 2021
Virginia governor's race tightens: Why this election is seen as early test of Democrats’ strength

Published October 13, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe (left) gestures as his Republican challenger, Glenn Youngkin, looks on during a debate at the Appalachian School of Law in Grundy, Va., on Sept. 16, 2021. (Steve Helber/AP)
Next month Virginians will decide who will replace outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam, a Democrat.

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, the Democratic candidate, is running for a second non-consecutive term. Polls show the race tightening between him and businessman Glenn Youngkin on the Republican side.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Jessica Taylor, an analyst at the Cook Political Report, and Kyle Kondik, managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball, a nonpartisan election forecasting newsletter published by the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

