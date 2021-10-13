The changing role of technology in education as kids juggle hybrid learning

As many students and teachers adjust to being back in school in person, the ways they are using technology to enhance the learning experience are evolving.

But there are some longstanding concerns about ed-tech. For instance, many children don’t have laptops and other tech tools at home, and what about student privacy?

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley learns more about the future of these platforms with Natasha Mascarenhas, a senior reporter at TechCrunch.

