Human-caused climate change is already impacting 85% of global population, study finds
A group of scientists used machine learning to map 100,000 climate impact studies. The new study found that 85% of the world’s population and 80% of the land are already impacted by human-caused climate change.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks with Richard Alley, a climate scientist at Penn State University.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
