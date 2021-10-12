Ethan Hawke has been making movies – and television, and other forms of art – for more than 35 years.

From 1985’s “Explorers“ all the way up to 2020’s “The Good Lord Bird,” Hawke has nearly 100 acting credits to his name.

But his latest work is a literary one.

A Bright Ray of Darkness was published to rave reviews in February.

It’s an almost-but-not-quite sequel to his earlier novel, The Hottest State, and its story of a successful actor wrestling with his personal demons sounds… somewhat familiar.

Recently, Hawke’s also been nominated for several awards for his work as abolitionist John Brown in “The Good Lord Bird.”

We talk to him about his new book, his work in “Bird” and what’s on the horizon for Hollywood after an unprecedented year.

