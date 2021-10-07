Paul Polman And The Case For Courageous CEOs

World leaders will gather in a few weeks in Glasgow, Scotland for the U.N. Climate Change Conference, or COP26., It’s been described as “the world’s best last chance” to get the climate emergency under control.

Paul Polman, the former Head of Unilever, has little time for leaders who talk a big game on climate but consistently come up short.

He has been recognized as one of the very first CEOs to have championed a sustainable future for business.He has shared a stage with Al Gore, Leonardo DiCaprio, and more. Polman says big business must tackle not only the climate change crisis, but also the welfare of workers and the public.

The former executive once considered becoming a priest. Now, he’s rethinking capitalism and his ideas are laid out in his new book “Net Positive: How Courageous Companies Thrive by Giving More Than They Take.”

