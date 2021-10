Natural gas prices have swung to their highest on record and back down in recent days as Europe is seized by a supply crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin made an offer to ease the crunch.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” about the crisis.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.