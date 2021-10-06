Chemists win Nobel Prize for 'ingenious' method of making molecules

Two scientists who developed a groundbreaking technique for forging molecules in a lab have won this year’s Nobel Prize in chemistry.

David MacMillan of Princeton University and Benjamin List of the Max Planck Institute in Germany share the award for their work on asymmetric organocatalysis, a way of synthesizing molecules that can be used in anything from drugs to food flavorings.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Benjamin List.

