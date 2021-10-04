What to watch for as the U.S. Supreme Court begins a new term

The U.S. Supreme Court begins its term today, with a number of important cases on politically charged issues, including abortion, gun rights, and the death penalty.

This comes as the court’s approval rating is only 40%, its lowest point in decades.

Here & Now‘s Jane Clayson talks to Dahlia Lithwick, who writes about the courts and the law for Slate and hosts the podcast “Amicus.”

