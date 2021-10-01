© 2021
Hui-wen Sato: What can grief provide us?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierRachel FaulknerSanaz Meshkinpour
Published October 1, 2021 at 9:55 AM EDT

Part 3 of TED Radio Hour episode: Heartache

For pediatric critical care nurses, tragedies are part of the job. But so much loss can wear on you. Nurse Hui-wen Sato describes how she found her way--through the life-giving lessons of grief.

About Hui-wen Sato

Hui-wen Sato is a pediatric intensive care unit (PICU) nurse at Children's Hospital Los Angeles.

Prior to becoming a nurse, she conducted research among the frail elderly in nursing homes. The experience motivated her to pursue a career in nursing.

Her writing has been featured in Off the Charts, the blog for the American Journal of Nursing (AJN), and the Oxford Handbook of Meaningful Work.

She has degrees from the University of California San Diego and the University of California, Los Angeles.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Rachel Faulkner. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Rachel Faulkner
Rachel Faulkner is a producer for TED Radio Hour and How I Built This, where she produces, scores and edits episodes.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
