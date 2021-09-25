'Wait Wait' For Sept. 25th, 2021: Bowen Yang Plays Not My Job
This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Bowen Yang and panelists Hari Kondabolu, Faith Salie and Roy Blount Jr. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.
Who's Bill This Time
Biden's Sacre Bleu! Moment; The Wheels on the Bus Don't Go; Scotland's New Claim to Fame
Panel Questions
Beautiful Bugs and What To Do With Them
Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about new efforts to increase tourism, only one of which is true.
Not My Job: We Quiz SNL's Bowen Yang on Local News
Bowen Yang is an Emmy-nominated writer and performer on Saturday Night Live, so we invited him to answer three questions about the shows that air live Monday-Friday: local news broadcasts.
Panel Questions
Doobies From Heaven; The Pied Piper Pennywise
Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Mixed-Up Fruit; A Whiter Shade of Pale; Getting Swole With Cereal
Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.
Predictions
After the submarine debacle, our panelists predict how the U.S. will make it up to France.
