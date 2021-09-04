© 2021
'Wait Wait' For Sept. 4, 2021, With Not My Job Guest Martin Short

Published September 4, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT
Martin Short attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's 2020 event at Beverly Wilshire.

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Martin Short and panelists Peter Grosz, Helen Hong and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show.

Who's Bill This Time
California Scheming; State Controlled Screens; Extra Crispy Delivery

Panel Questions
Don't Drink and Trade

Bluff The Listener
Our panelists tell three stories about flags in the news, only one of which is true.

Not My Job: We Quiz Comedian Martin Short on Crows
Martin Short is a comedy legend who you can currently see on Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, so, naturally, we invited him to play a game we're calling "Only Murders Of Crows In The Building."

Panel Questions
The United States of America v. Ronald McDonald; Yet Another Embarrassing Zoom Bomb

Limericks
Bill Kurtis reads three news-related limericks: A Gross Dating Trend; Ladies Love Mr. Mushmouth; My Octopus Pitcher

Lightning Fill In The Blank
All the news we couldn't fit anywhere else.

Predictions
Our panelists predict, once the U.S. restricts screen time like China has, what we'll do with all our free time.

