As People Scramble To Escape Afghanistan, There Is Some Good News

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. The basic question, where were you born, will be complicated in future years for an Afghan girl to answer. Her mother went into labor while evacuating Afghanistan. She was on a U.S. military transport plane. When the plane landed at Ramstein Air Base in Germany, medical personnel rushed to board the C-17 and help the mother deliver the girl. The baby's parents named her Reach in honor of the callsign of the jet.