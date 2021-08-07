Fresh Air Weekend: Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney; Osama Bin Laden Biographer

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, and new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

'Moonlight' Writer Tarell Alvin McCraney On His TV Series 'David Makes Man': McCraney's script was adapted into the Oscar-winning film. David Makes Man, now in season 2, begins with a Miami boy whose mother struggles with addiction, and has echoes of McCraney's own childhood.

'Afterparties' Is A Bittersweet Triumph For A Fresh Voice Silenced Too Soon: Anthony Veasna So's posthumously published short story collection offers a smart, compassionate take on the push-pull of growing up first-generation Cambodian American.

Osama Bin Laden Biography Goes Inside Al-Qaida Leader's Final Hideout: Journalist Peter Bergen visited bin Laden's compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, before it was demolished. His new book, The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden, draws on materials seized in the raid.

You can listen to the original interviews and review here:

