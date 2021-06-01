Italian Artist Sells Invisible Sculpture For Real Money

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Move over nonfungible tokens. An Italian artist, Salvatore Garau, recently sold his latest invisible sculpture, a work titled "I Am." It isn't. The art does not exist except in the imagination of the artist. Garau says the sculpture may be displayed in any light since it's not there. The buyer gets a stamped certificate in exchange for payment of $18,000, assuming they can't just imagine they paid. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.