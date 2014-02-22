Celebrate Winnie-The-Pooh's 90th With A Rare Recording (And Hunny)
This month, A.A. Milne's beloved bear celebrates a big birthday. Winnie-the-Pooh made his first appearance as "Edward Bear" in a short poem titled "Teddy Bear" which was published in Punch magazine on Feb. 13, 1924.
In honor of Pooh's 90th, we're listening back to a rare, 1929 recording, in which Milne reads from his book, Winnie-the-Pooh.
So find a pot of your favorite "hunny" and click the audio link above to hear Milne's reading.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Corrected: February 22, 2014 at 12:00 AM EST
The audio of this story, as did a previous online version, incorrectly attributes the excerpt read by Milne to his book When We Were Very Young. The reading was instead of a story that appeared as the third chapter of Milne's volume of stories called Winnie-the-Pooh.