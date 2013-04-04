Confused In The Kitchen? Share A Photo, Get Some Help

We've all got those strange food items in the kitchen that either bewilder or bore us: A strange can of beans bought in a pre-storm panic. Something in another language, gifted as a souvenir. Bulk items purchased for an ambitious recipe, used exactly once.

And usually, those things just sit there ... forever. But what if you could ask a bunch of people, "Hey, what do I do with this?"

NPR's Morning Edition just launched a project called Cook Your Cupboard to help with that. It's simple: Post a photo of what has you stumped. Then get (and give!) advice in the comments.

Every few weeks we'll ask for something different (like freezer items, spices, surplus produce). But the first round is general: Just pick any three questionable things in your kitchen.

Need inspiration? Morning Edition's David Greene found these weird things: Red and white popcorn kernels, apricot oil from Vienna and never-opened blackberry jam. And the suggestions are already rolling in.

We hope you can help each other out of your kitchen conundrums. And as a bonus, every few weeks we'll also bring one participant on-air — to get expert advice from a chef. First up is Nigella Lawson. We think she can make anything (even watermelon preserves) sound delicious.

