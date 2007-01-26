Favorites from the Sundance Festival

As the Sundance Film Festival wraps up, several films stand out. Among them are Once, a film from Ireland featuring street musicians who fall in love and Away from Her, a poignant drama about Alzheimer's disease, directed by actress Sarah Polley, which gives Julie Christie a late-career starring vehicle.

Also of interest: the documentary In the Shadow of the Moon, which has terrific NASA footage — including some never-before-seen images — and stories from every living person who has stepped on the moon.

This year's festival may not produce a breakout hit like Little Miss Sunshine, but there are some hopes for a John Cusack film, Grace Is Gone. Cusack plays a man left to care for two daughters after his wife is killed while serving in Iraq.

