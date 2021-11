Oscar nominations are announced Tuesday, and Nicole Kidman is a shoo-in for a best actress nomination for her portrayal of writer Virginia Wolfe in "The Hours." Meryl Streep also is a contender, but Julianne Moore -- who was onscreen longer than Kidman -- most likely will be considered for best supporting actress. Robert Osborne, host of Turner Classic Movies and author of 70 Years of the Oscar, says category hopping isn't new.

