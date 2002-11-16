© 2021
Owning a Piece of the Pack

By John Ydstie
Published November 16, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Debbie Kenyon and her son Michael are proud fans of the NFL's fabled Green Bay Packers. But they're just as enthusiastic about being single-share owners. The Pack is one of the few pro sports franchises open to public investment. The Kenyons speak with NPR's John Ydstie.

