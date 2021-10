NPR's Athena Desai reports on up-and-comers OK Go, who are charging out of the Chicago scene and touring the country with their unique brand of power pop-rock. Radio host Ira Glass says the group is "like a boy band that got seduced by Queen and wound up in college instead of Orlando." They recall the melodic greats of the '70s and '80s, and provoke thoughts about the state of rock and roll today.

Copyright 2002 NPR