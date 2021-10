In Mexico, a former nightclub dancer has been accused of setting herself up as a plastic surgeon and injecting what she called collagen into breasts, buttocks and calves. In reality, officials say, the substance was a blend of industrial silicone and various oils. The case highlights the lack of medical oversight in Mexico. Hundreds have come forth alleging they were victimized. NPR's Gerry Hadden has more from Guadalajara, Mexico. (4:30)

